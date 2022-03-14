EU Wants a Third of Board Positions to Be Held by Women by 2027

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to pursue requiring companies to take steps to ensure at least 33% of all board positions are filled by women by 2027 as the bloc looks to improve the gender balance in leadership roles of publicly listed companies.

Member states on Monday backed a general approach to pursuing EU legislation and starting negotiations with the European Parliament. They set a minimum target of having 40% of non-executive director posts held by women in five years, or 33% if all board members are included. Companies that fail to reach these targets would have to apply clear, unambiguous and neutrally formulated criteria when appointing or electing directors, according to a statement by the European Council.

“With our #WomenOnBoards proposal, we want to break the glass ceiling preventing talented women from acceding to boards,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet. “I now look forward to the swift adoption of our proposal.”

As of October of last year, European companies had an average of 30.6% of board seats filled by women and just 8.5% of board chair positions, with wide gaps remaining among European countries, the council said.

Under the proposal, member states would have to ensure that companies give priority to female candidates when choosing between people who are equally qualified in terms of suitability, competence and professional performance.

