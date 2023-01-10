(Bloomberg) -- The European Union wants investors to stop demanding a yield premium for buying its bonds compared to debt from member states.

EU bonds, which took off in a landmark joint funding deal during the pandemic, are still being priced as if sold by an international agency rather than a sovereign government, according to Niall Bohan, the director for debt and financial risk management at the European Commission’s budget arm.

“That’s frustrating for us,” Bohan said at a conference in Vienna on Tuesday. The fundamentals of the EU bonds mean they are on a par with government issuers in terms of frequency, volume and liquidity, but the debt has been put in a box with agencies, he said.

The situation highlights market reluctance to treat the debt similarly to more mainstream assets such as German bunds, considered the safest in the region. While the joint deal to issue bonds boosted the bloc’s firepower to tackle crises and sales have since drawn huge orders, it’s possible some investors are demanding a premium for any future risk of disintegration of the euro zone or for a perceived lack of trading liquidity.

EU member states themselves are divided on how extensively the notes should be used, given pooling government debt within the bloc has been a red line for many countries during a decade of ever deepening financial cooperation.

EU bonds yield around half a percentage point more than comparable German debt. Sovereign agency debt is traditionally benchmarked to swaps that have shown more volatility amid rampant inflation and a market affected by the end of European Central Bank purchases, Bohan said.

The EU is trying to change the market’s perception. The bloc is working on several steps to improve liquidity and seeks to get index compilers to add the notes to benchmark gauges used by bond investors, Bohan said.

Last month, it announced that all its notes — regardless of which program they’re issued for, such as NextGenerationEU or SURE — will now be branded EU-Bonds. It was part of a slate of measures to help improve liquidity, including the eventual creation of a repo facility to support secondary-market trading.

The bloc’s plans have also got a boost from the ECB, which last month announced changes to the way it will treat EU bonds when applying so-called haircuts. That will bring the EU in line with European government issuers.

