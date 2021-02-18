(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission threatened Hungary with another lawsuit over its failure to implement a judgment ordering Prime Minister Viktor Orban to change legislation illegally restricting non-governmental organizations.

Hungary hasn’t taken “the necessary measures” despite “repeated calls to do so as a matter of urgency,” the EU’s executive said in a statement on Thursday. The commission said Hungary now has two months to reply to its concerns or risk being hauled back to the EU’s Court of Justice “with proposed financial sanctions.”

Orban is proving increasingly defiant on rulings that go against his crusade on liberal values. Frontex, the European Union’s border-patrol authority, suspended operations in the country last month after deeming Hungary failed to implement a court order to change its procedures on asylum requests.

The EU has launched a probe into the deterioration of the rule of law in Hungary, where Orban has consolidated more power than any of his predecessors since the fall of Communism. The bloc is also moving to suspend funds for nation states that fail to comply with democratic values, an effort that Hungary is planning to challenge in court.

