(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top Brexit negotiator warned that any move by the U.K. to scrap the protocol governing commerce with Northern Ireland would endanger the broader trade agreement between Brussels and London.

Britain has repeatedly threatened to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which allows either side to introduce safeguard measures in case of “economic, societal or environmental difficulties.”

Maros Sefcovic, the EU negotiator, told Irish lawmakers on Monday that any such move would call into question the EU-U.K. Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which was painstakingly hammered out and signed on Dec. 30, 2020 to allow tariff-free commerce.

Invoking Article 16 “would also have serious consequences for our relationship with the U.K.,” Sefcovic said.

He said that the protocol and the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement had been the EU’s preconditions for entering trade talks with the U.K., so the agreement would be called into question “if these two founding stones were suddenly pulled out.”

Before starting last year’s trade negotiations, the EU had insisted on an agreement around the rights of EU citizens living in the U.K. and Britons living in the EU; Britain’s outstanding financial contributions to the bloc; and a solution to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Some in the EU argue that if those arrangements are compromised then so are the conditions that allowed a trade agreement to be signed in the first place.

Sefcovic is due to meet David Frost, his U.K. counterpart, on Friday, following a meeting last week where the pair said there was a new, more positive tone to the negotiations.

Some member states are pushing for the EU to consider terminating all or parts of the trade agreement if the U.K. invokes Article 16. That would allow the bloc to impose duties on British goods as soon as nine months after giving notification.

