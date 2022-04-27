(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies that bending to Moscow’s demands to pay for gas in rubles would be a breach of sanctions, as the standoff between Russia and Europe over energy supplies escalates.

European companies and governments are scrambling to respond after Russia cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, making good on a threat to do so if buyers don’t pay in rubles.

Europe is trying to maintain a united front, but according to a person close to Gazprom, some European companies are taking steps that would allow them to comply with Moscow’s new rules. Uniper SE, a massive German buyer of Russian gas, has said it believes it can keep buying fuel without breaching sanctions.

“Companies with such contracts should not accede to the Russian demands. This would be a breach of the sanctions so a high risk for the companies,” von der Leyen said.

