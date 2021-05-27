May 27, 2021
EU Watchdogs, Greener Economy, China-U.S. Trade Talk: Eco Day
- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords
- Greece’s plan for using European Union funds to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to a greener economy, a government adviser said. A former British government minister said the U.K. should adopt a carbon border tax to help fight climate change
- Switzerland refused to sign a treaty it hammered out with the European Union, a move likely to undermine relations with its biggest trading partner and potentially damage the economy
- Germany and France said discussions on a global agreement on corporate tax rates were entering the home stretch and that a deal could be reached within weeks
- European banks need to prepare for new capital requirements that will reflect how exposed their loan books are to climate change, according to Fitch Ratings
- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade. Meanwhile, the White House’s top official for Asia said the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China
- A key Fed official said it will be important in coming months to begin discussing plans to reduce massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead
- Scrapping the Tokyo Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession, according to economists
- In China, reticence among corporates to invest could slow the pace of economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up
- Women are getting more jobs than ever in changing Saudi Arabia
