Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords

Greece’s plan for using European Union funds to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to a greener economy, a government adviser said. A former British government minister said the U.K. should adopt a carbon border tax to help fight climate change

Switzerland refused to sign a treaty it hammered out with the European Union, a move likely to undermine relations with its biggest trading partner and potentially damage the economy

Germany and France said discussions on a global agreement on corporate tax rates were entering the home stretch and that a deal could be reached within weeks

European banks need to prepare for new capital requirements that will reflect how exposed their loan books are to climate change, according to Fitch Ratings

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade. Meanwhile, the White House’s top official for Asia said the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China

A key Fed official said it will be important in coming months to begin discussing plans to reduce massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead

Scrapping the Tokyo Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession, according to economists

In China, reticence among corporates to invest could slow the pace of economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up

Women are getting more jobs than ever in changing Saudi Arabia

