(Bloomberg) -- Tensions in the Red Sea as Houthi militants attack commercial vessels may start to have an impact on energy prices and inflation in the coming weeks, according to the European Union’s economy chief.

“We know that we’re starting this year with subdued growth, some good news on the labor market, but increasing concern on the downside risks caused by geopolitical tensions, and especially what is happening in the Red Sea,” Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters ahead of a meeting of euro-area finance ministers in Brussels on Monday.

This “is not for the moment apparently creating consequences on energy prices and inflation, but we think that it should be monitored very closely because these consequences could materialize in the coming weeks,” he added.

The US and UK launched airstrikes on Yemen on Friday and Saturday against the Houthis in an attempt to stop the Iran-backed group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea — ostensibly in support of the militant group Hamas against Israel — that have effectively closed the vital waterway for many major companies.

