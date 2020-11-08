(Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are considering a coordinated crackdown on Islamist radicalization, according to a draft statement that risks stoking tension with Muslim countries.

“We must protect people in Europe from Islamism,” according to the draft seen by Bloomberg, which has been prepared for a meeting of EU home-affairs ministers on Friday. It calls for the EU’s executive arm to promote religious education and training of imams within the EU “that is in line with European fundamental rights and values.”

Attacks in France and Austria have catapulted terrorism back to the top of the EU’s political agenda. French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to crack down on Islamist “separatism” has led to conflict with some Muslim leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accuse him of religious persecution.

“We require mutual respect, including within religious communities,” ministers will declare if the draft is approved. “This applies equally to Islam and all other religions.”

EU leaders have added a debate on religious extremism to the agenda of their December summit, where relations with Turkey will also be discussed, according to a memorandum to national delegations seen by Bloomberg.

Bearing the stamp of Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, the draft ministerial statement says integration “is a two-way street: providing support, but expecting more in return.”

“Migrants are expected to make an active effort to become integrated, while they are offered help with integration through government integration measures,” it says.

Social Media’s ‘Responsibility’

Among the measures considered for the clampdown on extremism is empowering governments to access encrypted communications, such as messages exchanged by most electronic-chat applications.

“Access to digital data is becoming ever more crucial — whether it is connection data or in some cases data content,” according to the draft statement.

“Social media and other hosting service providers have a responsibility in making sure that their services are not used for illegal activities or to promote crime, terrorism or hatred,” ministers plan to say, ahead of an expected new regulation on online terrorist content.

The draft urges the European Commission to “present an ambitious Digital Services Act (DSA) with regard to liability of the internet companies for illegal content and amplification, financial penalties and an oversight mechanism.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.