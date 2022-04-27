(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is considering removing all remaining tariffs and quota requirements on Ukrainian exports in an effort to bolster the war-torn nation’s economy, according to people familiar with the matter. An announcement could come as early as this week.

The proposal would also include the temporary removal of existing tariffs and quotas on steel, industrial goods and agricultural products that are currently not covered by the EU’s trade agreement with Ukraine, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Ukraine and the EU have had a free trade deal in place since 2016, which eliminated most trade barriers between the two. Under those arrangements, some tariffs and quotas on several categories of goods are due to be phased out over time or are excluded from the agreement. The EU is now proposing to temporarily lift those restrictions.

A spokesman for the European Commission didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Any proposal will need to be agreed by all 27 member states and the European Parliament before it comes into force. Earlier this week, the U.K. announced that it would cut tariffs on all goods from Ukraine to zero.

The EU is Ukraine’s largest trading partner, accounting for more than 40% of its trade in 2019. Total trade between the EU and Ukraine reached 43.3 billion euros ($46 billion) in 2019, with exports to the EU amounting to 19.1 billion euros in 2019, according to data published by the commission on its website.

Iron, steel and agricultural products are among the country’s main exports. Ukraine’s economy will shrink more than 40% because of the war, according to the World Bank, with trade flows particularly damaged due to Russia blocking the country’s ports.

The proposed trade arrangements are part of the bloc’s efforts to help sustain Ukraine’s economy during the war and beyond, one of the people said.

