(Bloomberg) -- European Union regulators said they’ll review takeovers of innovative companies that make no money, in a warning to big tech firms that buy promising startups.

The European Commission said it will ask national authorities to send them deals they see as potentially troublesome that currently escape EU merger review thresholds because they generate little or no revenue.

“A number of transactions involving companies with low turnover, but high competitive potential in the internal market are not reviewed,” EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement Friday. The new procedures will “help us capture concentrations which may have a significant impact on competition.”

The European Commission has become one of the world’s toughest hurdles for deals, often demanding hefty concessions when rivals merge.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.