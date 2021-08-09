(Bloomberg) -- The European Union decided on Monday not to reinstate restrictions on non-essential travel from the U.S. despite new Covid-19 cases there exceeding the bloc’s threshold, according to people familiar with the review.

The situation will be closely monitored over the next two weeks given the fast-changing epidemiological situation, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A message left with a spokesperson for the Slovenian presidency of the Council of the EU wasn’t immediately returned.

New Covid cases in the U.S. rose to about 270 per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 14 days, according to data compiled by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The EU limit is 75 new cases.

The guidance from the EU is a recommendation and any decision on who to let in, and what restrictions to impose, ultimately rests with the government of each member state. While countries have largely followed the guidelines, there have been times when individual nations have diverged from the rules.

