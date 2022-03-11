(Bloomberg) -- The European Union won’t sanction oil and natural gas flows from Russia, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on Meta’s Facebook.

“Hungary’s energy supply is secure for the coming period,” Orban said after the first day of a two-day summit in France.

Hungary is one of the most exposed countries to Russian energy in eastern fringe of the European Union. Orban backed the bloc’s economic sanctions against Russia but has said he opposed expanding them to energy.

