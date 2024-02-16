EU Would Need to Double Military Aid to Ukraine if US Fails to Deliver

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine would need to receive as much as double the military support from the European Union to bridge the gap if US assistance remains stalled, according to estimates by a German research group.

The future of military aid from Washington remains highly uncertain, leaving backing from the EU as Kyiv’s only major option in its fight against Russia’s large-scale invasion, according to the latest Ukraine Support Tracker from the Kiel Institute.

The report comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to meet with the leaders of Germany and France on Friday amid the funding fight in Washington. He’ll also address the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of that gathering.

The last remaining funds for US military assistance were depleted by the end of 2023. While the US Senate this week approved additional funding for Ukraine, the legislation faces formidable obstacles in the Republican-controlled House.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is about to enter a third year, newly pledged military aid amounted to €9.8 billion ($10.6 billion) between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, down from €27 billion in the same period a year ago, which included some €21 billion from the US, according to the researcher’s calculations.

Read more: Ukraine’s Army Reset Is Doomed Without US Aid: James Stavridis

Current aid continues to be provided by a few big donors including Nordic countries, Germany and the UK, while most past backers have promised little or nothing new.

“This is a challenge, but ultimately a question of political will,” said Christoph Trebesch, research director at the Kiel Institute. “The EU countries are among the richest in the world and so far they have spent not even 1% of their 2021 GDP to support Ukraine.”

The report also noted “a large gap between promised and actual aid flows” from the EU and its member states.

Read more: Ukraine Is Promised 1 Million Drones Within a Year by Allies

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.