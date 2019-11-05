(Bloomberg) -- Below are the key takeaways from the live blog event "Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama Talks With Barry Ritholtz," followed by a complete transcript of blog entries in the order they were originally posted.

11/05 14:20 ET

Thanks for joining our coverage. We’re going to wrap up now. Here are the Key Takeaways from today’s event:

Nobel prize winner Eugene Fama of the University of Chicago predicts a long slow decline for active managers as the efficient-markets theory means most will fail to beat the market. He does allow there is value in active managers, as without some of them you couldn’t have an efficient market.

Fama is ambivalent about whether value stocks, which have been underperforming growth stocks in recent years, are poised to give better returns, saying it’s basically unknowable right now. The same is true of asset-price bubbles, which are only easy to identify historically not in real time.

Booth says the company he co-founded, Dimensional, as well as the rise of passive investing represent a big improvement in people’s lives, as they have dramatically reduced fees for clients and improved risk management. He points to a track record of 30-year returns, while many competitors have gone by the wayside.

Wall Street research is roundly blasted for adding nothing that is helpful for its readers. “It’s business-based pornography,” Fama says. “It’s not the real thing.”

Booth’s firm is a story of entrepreneurship, taking a controversial academic idea and building a business around it. “We started on a shoestring” operating the business “out of a spare bedroom.’’ The firm is an industry leader today.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:25 ET

Welcome to our TOPLive coverage of Nobel laureate Eugene Fama in an interview with Barry Ritholtz at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business on Tuesday. We’ll begin our walkup at 12:50 p.m. New York time, 10 minutes ahead of the event’s official start, and follow through with news and analysis of their conversation.

11/05 12:50 ET

Hi! I’m Steve Matthews, a U.S. economy reporter at Bloomberg, and I’ll be leading the blog today with my colleague Katia Dmitrieva, also an economy reporter, and Nir Kaissar, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

This should be a fun conversation with Fama and Dimensional Fund Advisors co-founder David Booth. Bloomberg opinion columnist Barry Ritholtz is hosting and promises these topics:

Fama’s ground-breaking research

The relationship between Fama and Booth

How DFA has applied academic theories in the real world of investing

Barry’s questions tend to be about his guests’ careers and achievements (and setbacks) over decades, but maybe we’ll get some current-events discussion that could make some news at some point, too.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:52 ET

It’s impossible to overstate the influence that Fama has had on the world of finance and investing. Many consider him the father of the efficient market hypothesis -- the idea, essentially, that investors can’t beat the market without taking more risk -- and factor investing.

His groundbreaking factor research with Dartmouth professor Ken French, first published in the early 1990s, added variables, or factors, to existing models that better explain stock returns, first size and value, and later profitability and investment.

This set off a race in financial economics to find additional factors -- researchers now claim to have discovered hundreds of them. It also set off an explosion in the number of indexes replicating factors, and index funds that track them, also known as “smart beta.” In effect, those factor index funds are replicating traditional styles of active management for a fraction of the cost, threatening to displace human stock pickers.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 12:53 ET

Is the stock market a buy or a sell? That’s unknowable in Fama’s view. In the 1960s, he proposed the idea that stock movements are unpredictable, like a “random walk” -- so it’s hard for any investor to gain an advantage. That theory led to the development of index funds.

Booth, working with these ideas, used data-driven models to shape DFA’s funds. The big picture is: Ride the success of the markets over time, and don’t try to time the markets.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:55 ET

Booth, who will be joining Eugene Fama for today’s interview, launched what many consider to be the first factor funds with the founding of Dimensional Fund Advisors in the early 1980s.

(Disclosure: I own Dimensional funds and my asset-management firm purchases them for some clients.)

Value, one of the best known factors and one that is widely associated with Fama, has badly lagged the market since the 2008 financial crisis, causing many investors to question whether it was a mirage. That’s also sowing doubt about other factors, even though some have outpaced the market over the same period, such as momentum and quality.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 12:56 ET

August fund flows helped lift assets in index-tracking U.S. equity funds to $4.271 trillion, compared with $4.246 trillion run by stock-pickers, according to estimates from Morningstar Inc.

Now, some savvy investors -- namely Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame -- argue that passive investing is itself a bubble. It’s an interesting question: When everyone has shifted to passive funds, do active managers have an edge again?

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:57 ET

Dimensional’s blog for clients gives a nod to value stocks relative to growth stocks:

“While stock returns are unpredictable, there is precedent for the value premium turning around quickly after periods of sustained underperformance.”

This would be a very interesting topic for discussion.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:58 ET

Barry Ritholtz has this to say about passive investing:

“The rise of passive indexing has been the most significant investment trend of the past decade. It is worth noting, however, that the total amount of money managed passively is a tiny share of the world’s total assets.”

Read the full column here:

Passive Investing Hasn’t Taken Over the World: Barry Ritholtz

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:59 ET

Ritholtz has had some terrific guests sit down in earlier Masters in Business sessions, including Robert Shiller, who won the Nobel with Fama and has a different take as a critic of the efficient-market theory.

Check out his columns and podcasts on the Bloomberg terminal here and find the podcasts on the Web here.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 12:59 ET

11/05 13:00 ET

11/05 13:05 ET

David Booth and Eugene Fama are being introduced, with the note that it’s the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, named for Booth.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:06 ET

The root of Fama’s work can be seen in one of his first jobs-- he worked for an economics professor who also owned a stock market forecasting company. One of Fama’s responsibilities: invent ways to forecast the market.

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:07 ET

Barry is now starting, promising to keep this to four hours. He is joking (I think).

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:11 ET

Fama is talking about how he ended up at the University of Chicago and eventually became a professor. “Lots of places turned me down,” the Nobel winner recalls.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:12 ET

Fama mentions data drudging, or data mining. It’s widely considered a big problem in financial economic research, particularly factor research.

We take for granted the availability of stock price data today that allows for data snooping, but it’s a relatively recent development that allowed much of Fama’s research to be done.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:14 ET

Booth says taking a class with Fama was life changing and transforming, and led to his career.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:15 ET

Booth says 50 years ago, the way people were managing money, “people were getting ripped off” and fees were excessive. “There was a spirit we can improve people’s lives” with a better product.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:15 ET

Booth says he didn’t consider a career in academia. “I could never compete with Gene,” he says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:16 ET

The first Dimensional fund in the early 1980s was a small-cap fund. The timing turned out to be horrible because small caps underperformed for several years. It will be interesting to hear whether Booth likens that experience to value’s recent underperformance.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:17 ET

Fama: “We got a lot of push-back from the profession” to his efficient-market theory, and there was “no respect” among investment firms for academics.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:18 ET

Booth: “People’s lives have been improved” with lower fees, and better risk management.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:19 ET

Fama played a big role in discrediting technical analysis (weak form market efficiency) in many investors’ minds. What’s interesting is that technical analysis made a comeback, at least in a limited sense, with the momentum factor, to which Fama’s work on other factors helped open the door.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:20 ET

Fama says “an accumulation of performance evidence” has led to broader acceptance of efficient-market theory.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:20 ET

Fama: “Information is spread much more quickly now” than 50 years ago, though it’s hard to see in the data.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:20 ET

Fama’s work has big implications when thinking about bubbles, or overvalued assets. If stock markets are efficient- quickly absorbing and reflecting new publicly-available information- then equities (or any other assets) can’t really have price bubbles.

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:21 ET

Fama: “It’s always been a zero-sum game.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:23 ET

Fama’s early research showed that most active managers can’t beat the market. But importantly, it did not argue that active management can’t beat the market.

In fact, his factor work showed that active management styles such as size and value have beaten the market over the vast majority of rolling 10-year periods or longer.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:25 ET

Booth says “we had a belief in markets based on what we studied here” in starting his business.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:26 ET

Booth on how he applied Fama’s research in his work: you can use “the energy of the markets, the powers of markets to your advantage.”

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:27 ET

“Our initial clients were all large pension funds,” Booth says. “We’ll give you access to small” companies, was the “sales pitch.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:28 ET

Booth was a pioneer in offering low-cost active funds, but they’re now ubiquitous. Investors today can pay roughly the same for passive (market cap weighted) and active funds, which allows them to focus on investment merit rather than fees.

Fama deserves more credit for making that possible.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:29 ET

“We started on a shoestring” operating the business “out of a spare bedroom,” Booth says. When he requested the installation of phone lines, the phone company refused because they thought he was a bookie.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:31 ET

Until recently, all of the “independent” directors of his mutual funds have taught at the University of Chicago, Booth says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:34 ET

Booth says he shows people his funds’ 30-year track records. While there were competitors then, no one else provides a 30-year track record. “They didn’t survive,” Booth said.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:37 ET

Booth:

“In the depth of the financial crisis you have to keep reminding people, markets are where buyers and sellers come together.”

He said markets were functioning as they were supposed to: “sometimes they go up, sometimes they go down.”

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:38 ET

Booth said he wanted to give a major gift to University of Chicago, which wanted to name the business school after him. Booth says that wasn’t his goal. “OK, whatever,” he said.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:39 ET

Booth’s comments on the Great Recession of 2008 mirror those of Fama’s about a decade ago. Fama said in an interview that the crisis confirmed the efficient markets theory: stock prices decline just prior to and during a recession.

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:40 ET

If you graduate from University of Chicago, “you are kind of used to this,” Booth says of attending the Nobel prize in economics ceremony.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:41 ET

Fama: “This is the University of Chicago. If you had to look up every time a Nobel prize winner walks by, no one would ever get anything done.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:42 ET

Why read Wall Street research?

Fama:“I don’t know. It’s business-based pornography” Fama says. “It’s not the real thing.”

Katia Dmitrieva U.S. Economy Reporter

11/05 13:44 ET

Is value dead?

Fama says: “you can’t really predict” and hard to judge value stocks right now.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:44 ET

11/05 13:47 ET

Lots of investors want to time factors. Fama says investors can’t predict when factor premiums such as value will pay, but waves away the idea that value investing is dead.

There’s so much volatility in the value premium, he says, that you can’t tell whether it has changed, and the recent underperformance is well within the expected range of outcomes.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:48 ET

“Most of behavioral finance is just a criticism of efficient markets,” Fama says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:51 ET

One big question is whether factor premiums arerisk-based or behavioral.

Fama is in the risk camp, which is why he thinks it will persist. If it’s behavioral, it can presumably disappear.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:51 ET

Active management?

“It has been shrinking really slowly,” Fama said. “Where it will go from there, we’ll see.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:52 ET

“Active managers are resourceful and always coming up with new ideas” to try to lure clients “with magic,” Booth says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:54 ET

If you have 100,000 people picking stocks, you will have someone who looks spectacular in terms of performance just as a matter of math, Fama said.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:54 ET

“You have to have some active managers just to make prices efficient,” Fama says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:54 ET

Note that Dimensional is an active manager. Fama has arguably handed active management a lifeline by paving the way for factor index funds that offer active management cheaply. It’s hard to see how active otherwise competes with near-zero fees for market-cap-weighted index funds.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:57 ET

Ritholtz brings up asset-price bubbles. “What do you mean by a bubble?” Fama says. “People can’t identify bubbles” in real time. “After the fact, it’s easy.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:57 ET

“People see bubbles where there are none,” Fama adds.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 13:58 ET

Fama makes an underappreciated point: Any manager that can reliably pick individual stocks that beat the market would presumably keep all the profits rather than share it with investors. A good example, albeit in a different investing context, is Renaissance Medallion, which doesn’t take outside money.

Nir Kaissar Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

11/05 13:59 ET

“It’s incredibly valuable to society,” Booth says of a business education. Lower fees and better controls have come about in the investment business. “We have improved lives,” Booth said. “I don’t think it gets much better than that.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 14:00 ET

Why do you work? “It’s fun,” Fama says. Booth says “it’s important” because it helps improve society.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 14:02 ET

Booth says he really doesn’t know what the future holds for the Booth school. “I just gave them some money,” he says.

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

11/05 14:03 ET

The interview is over. Fama and Booth are signing a book for Barry, who says “that goes right on my bookshelf.”

Steve Matthews Fed Reporter

