Eurasia’s Biggest Volcano Starts to Erupt in Russian Far East

(Bloomberg) -- Eurasia’s biggest volcano, Klyuchevskaya, has begun to erupt in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, a monitoring group reported Friday.

“The moderate explosive eruption of the volcano continues” from June 22, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, a national monitoring group that gathers data on volcanic activity, said on its website. “Aerosole plumes with some amount of ash could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect low-flying aircraft.”

At nearly 5 kilometers high (3 miles), Klyuchevskaya is the highest and most active volcano in Eurasia. It last erupted in October.

Some other Kamchatka and Kuril Islands volcanoes are also currently active, according to monitoring group.

