(Bloomberg) -- England’s victory against Germany in the final of the Euro 2022 women’s football tournament set records for attendance and television views -- signs of surging popularity and growing financial potential of the women’s game.

England triumphed 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, thanks to an extra-time winner from forward Chloe Kelly. It marked the first victory at a major tournament for any English national football team since 1966.

The game was attended by 87,192 fans. This beat the previous record for a major men’s or women’s Euro final set when Spain’s men team played the Soviet Union in Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu in 1964. It was also a new high for a women’s international match in Europe.

For TV, the BBC in the UK posted peak viewing figures of 17.4 million for the game, while 17.9 million people tuned in on German television -- beating previous records for TV viewership of women’s football in both countries.

EY predicted that Euro 2022 will generate more than 60 million euros ($61.5 million) in revenue, or roughly four times the figure achieved at the last tournament in the Netherlands in 2017.

But while UEFA doubled the prize money for Euro 2022 to 16 million euros, it is still just a fraction of 331 million euros put aside for the men’s tournament last year -- the winner of that, Italy, pocketed 10 million euros from the final alone.

“It’s only been four years of the Women’s Super League [England’s top women’s league] became fully professional,” Carrie Dunn, who’s authored a book on the rise of women’s football in England, said in an interview with the BBC on Monday. “It’s been a huge amount of change in a very short space of time.”

