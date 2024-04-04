Euro-Area Banking Stocks Are The Most Overbought In History

(Bloomberg) -- The ascent of euro-area banking stocks has gathered pace to such an extent that they have become the most overbought in history.

The relative strength index of the Euro Stoxx Banks benchmark rose to 90 on Thursday, far above the level of 70 that some technical analysts see as a signal that an asset has risen too far, too fast. That exceeded the previous peak of 1993.

Payouts, Profits Ward Off Rates Doomsday for Banks: Taking Stock

The subindex, made up of euro-area lenders including Deutsche Bank AG, has risen more than 20% in 2024, far outstripping the 7% gain of the broader Stoxx 600 Index. Italy’s BPER Banca SpA and Spain’s Banco de Sabadell SA are among the top gainers.

Banks continue to benefit from higher bond yields, while the lending outlook is brightening as easing inflation spurs predictions of central-bank interest-rate cuts. Banks have also lured investors with higher dividends and buybacks.

“The speed of the rise in European banks gives us some vertigo,” said Ricardo Gil, head of asset allocation at Trea Asset Management. “But we still like the sector.”

European Banks Are On Longest Winning Streak Since Before Crisis

Even after the latest steep gains, Europe’s banks are still cheap versus history. The subindex trades at 7.3 times earnings expected 12 months from now versus a multiple of 10 in the early part of 2022.

The earnings outlook is also supportive, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp.

“We expect a strong first quarter from European banks,” BofA’s Alastair Ryan said in a note. Deposit volumes have stabilized and while rates are set to decline, they will do so at a moderate pace and to a level that’s favorable, he wrote.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.