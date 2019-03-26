(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Euro-area banks will know by June how generous the terms of the European Central Bank’s new loans are going to be, according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

Policy makers have yet to pass judgment on the severity of the current slowdown that prompted that measure, the Finnish central bank governor told Bloomberg in an interview. They are determined to keep lending conditions favorable with record-low interest rates and the new round of long-term funding announced earlier this month.

“We will take the decisions in due time, well in advance of the start of the operations, so that the general public and the banks are early enough aware of their precise nature,” he said, when asked about details of the ECB’s so-called TLTRO-3 program. “We have the next meetings in April and June.”

Banks in the euro area have slowed lending in recent months as companies reined in investments amid uncertain business prospects. The ECB announced on March 7 that it will offer fresh liquidity to banks starting in September to spur credit growth, arguing this will improve the economy’s resilience to a weakening global environment.

Rehn said the terms of the new operations “should be close” to TLTRO-2, which provided the industry with more that 700 billion euros ($792 billion) in loans between 2016 and 2017.

To banks, low profitability poses another key challenge, and some say that nearly five years of keeping the ECB deposit rate negative haven’t helped. It requires financial institutions to pay interest on excess liquidity held at the central bank, which Deutsche Bank says costs European lenders some 8 billion euros per year.

Rehn says those complaints have to be seen in the context of how ECB stimulus has helped the economy and benefited the financial industry.

“You have to take into account that the policy of negative rates and more broadly unconventional measures for the accommodative monetary policy stance of the last couple of years has supported growth and employment,” he said. “This has in turn increased loan demand and thus facilitated also the better development also for banks.”

Rehn added that interest rates below zero shouldn’t “become a new normal” and will be raised eventually. Yet policy makers “don’t want to do it prematurely because clearly the slowdown in the world economy and in the European economy indicates we need to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance still for quite some time.”

Officials will keep a close eye on incoming economic data, according to the 56-year old, who is seen as a key contender to succeed ECB President Mario Draghi after his term ends in November. A recession isn’t the ECB’s baseline scenario, he added.

“While exports and to some extent investments are slowing down, domestic demand and services are holding up, which will help us to maintain positive economic growth,” he said. “Compared to what many people expected at the end of last year -- that this would be a short and temporary slowdown -- it seems from many indicators that this is more durable than a short-term slowdown. But the jury is still out.”

