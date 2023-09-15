(Bloomberg) -- Banks in the euro area decided to voluntarily hand back another €34.2 billion ($36.5 billion) in cheap long-term funding to the European Central Bank, on top of €67 billion that falls due at the end of the month.

The repayments will further shrink the outstanding amount of the so-called TLTRO loans to less than €600 billion, which will gradually mature before the end of 2024.

Officials last year decided to toughen the term of the program — which was meant to keep credit flowing to companies and households during the pandemic — to help the fight against inflation. At that time, more than €2 trillion of the funds were still outstanding.

Banks have since returned money both on a voluntary basis and because large amounts fell due. Another large chunk matures next March.

At more than €3.5 trillion, excess liquidity in the euro area remains abundant. The ECB has also started to gradually shrink its bond portfolio that it amassed when inflation was too low. The unwinding of the TLTRO program has, however, been the biggest driver of the ECB’s balance-sheet reduction so far.

