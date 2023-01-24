(Bloomberg) -- The private-sector economy in the euro area unexpectedly returned to growth at the start of 2023, encouraging news that may suggest the region is set for a soft landing.

S&P Global’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2 in January, better than the 49.8 reading predicted in a Bloomberg survey and the first time since June that the gauge was above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

A variety of factors including slowing inflation, a warmer-than-usual winter in energy-strapped Europe and an easing of supply-chain constraints are fanning optimism in the 20-member currency zone.

While the steadying of the economy adds to evidence the region might escape a recession, “the region is by no means out of the woods yet,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Demand continues to fall — merely dropping at a reduced rate — and an upturn in the rate of inflation of selling prices for both goods and services will add encouragement to the hawks to push for further monetary policy tightening,” he said.

The European Central Bank has already increased interest rates by 250 basis points and is set for another half-point hike next week. What happens after that is still unclear, with some pushing for a more gradual approach, while more hawkish Governing Council members call for “significant” moves.

Higher Wages

“The case for higher interest rates is fueled further by the upturn in employment growth recorded during the month and signs of higher wages driving the latest upturn in price pressures,” Williamson said.

The data aren’t all positive. Readings published earlier for the euro area’s two biggest economies — Germany and France — were still below 50.

Numbers for Japan showed the private sector returned to growth at the start of 2023, while Australia saw a fourth consecutive monthly contraction, albeit at a shallower level. Contractions are also predicted for the UK and US later on Tuesday.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Mark Evans.

