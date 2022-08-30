(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Euro-area economic confidence dropped to its lowest level in 1 1/2 years as inflation breaks record after record and limited energy supplies push the region closer to a recession.

A gauge from the European Commission fell to 97.6 in August from 99 the previous month, data Tuesday showed. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a decline to 98.

Sentiment declined in industry and services as energy shortages jeopardize output and soaring prices curb demand. While consumer sentiment unexpectedly rebounded in August from a record low, households are more pessimistic about the outlook than they were during the pandemic.

With private-sector activity falling for a second month in August, some analysts say the region is already in recession. The downturn is driven largely by manufacturing, which is most exposed to drops in Russian natural gas supplies. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is particularly affected.

The energy headwinds are simultaneously stoking inflation. Euro-area data due Wednesday are expected to show prices gains hit yet another all-time high this month.

That’s left the European Central Bank primed to raise interest rates by another half-point at its policy meeting next week, with some officials floating an even steeper hike.

