(Bloomberg) -- Confidence in the euro-area economy unexpectedly inched up as fears over rising prices slipped for a second month.

A gauge compiled by the European Commission rose to 105 in May -- up from a revised reading of 104.9 in April. Economists had expected a slight decline to a 14-month low.

Falling confidence among manufacturers was offset by better readings in the services and construction sectors. The mood among consumers also improved as a measure of expectations for prices over the next 12 months retreated.

The war in Ukraine has fanned already record-breaking inflation, intensifying a cost-of-living crisis across the region. Data due Tuesday are predicted to show euro-zone prices jumped a preliminary 7.8% this month -- yet another all-time high.

That’s led the European Central Bank to begin normalizing monetary policy, with officials preparing to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July.

