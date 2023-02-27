(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence unexpectedly slowed this month, defying hopes for a continued rebound on year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission slid to 99.7 from a revised reading of 99.8 a month earlier. Economists had predicted a fourth monthly increase, with all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey anticipating such a move.

The data contrast with recent sentiment gauges across the region that suggest a mild winter would allow the region to avoid a serious slump.

Gauges for industry and services declined in Feburary, while consumer sentiment improved.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Barbara Sladkowska.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.