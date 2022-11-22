(Bloomberg) -- Consumer sentiment in the euro area rose to a five-month high, a sign of resilience among households at a time when the region is probably in recession.

The gauge of confidence increased to -23.9 in November, according to the European Commission. That’s better than the median forecast of economists, who anticipated a pickup to -26.

The 19-member currency area is facing a grim winter as the energy crisis bearing down on Europe crushes economic growth. The European Union executive last week predicted that every member of the euro zone would contract for at least one quarter.

The Commission observed that consumer confidence still “remains at a very low level, well below its long-term average.”

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska and Harumi Ichikura.

