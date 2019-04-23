(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Euro-area consumer confidence unexpectedly fell for the first time in four months in April, according to a European Commission release on Tuesday. The decline ends a string of modest gains that looked to have put a floor on the drop in sentiment seen through most of 2018. It comes days after Purchasing Managers Indexes kicked off the second quarter on a disappointing note.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Stirling at cstirling1@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.