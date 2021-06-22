(Bloomberg) -- Consumer confidence in the euro area improved to well above its pre-pandemic levels in June as coronavirus infection rates fell and restrictions began to be lifted across the bloc. The region is on track for a strong rebound in the second quarter, with the European Central Bank foreseeing economic growth of 4.6% in 2021. ECB President Christine Lagarde said this week that monetary and fiscal stimulus must continue “well into the recovery.”

