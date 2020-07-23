(Bloomberg) -- An improvement in the mood among euro-area households failed to materialize in July, with a European Commission index unexpectedly declining. The change was modest, but it’s a reminder that the rebound from the virus-related lockdowns won’t be smooth. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has warned of such a path, saying the recovery is “uneven” across both sectors and countries.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.