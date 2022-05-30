(Bloomberg) -- Inflation expectations among euro-area consumers are retreating, with only Belgians, Cypriots and Latvians more worried about prices in May than they were a month ago. That’s according the European Commission’s monthly survey, which still showed concern among the 19-member currency bloc as a whole at more than double the average level since 2000. The numbers have fallen most in Spain, which has rolled out a swathe of measures to help households.

