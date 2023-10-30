(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions.

A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised 93.4 a month earlier. Economists had predicted a more significant drop.

The decline was driven by the sub-indicator for industry and retail trade, while services saw an uptick.

The euro region is facing a dire winter. The economy probably stalled or even contracted in the third quarter under the cumulative weight of successive interest-rate hikes. Germany, Austria and Ireland all contracted in the period and private-sector activity — as measured in purchasing managers’ indexes — suggest the final three months of the year.

Consumer-price data have been more positive of late, though the projected 3.1% euro-area inflation reading for October — due Tuesday — is still far off the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

