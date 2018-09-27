(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence slid for a ninth month, the longest streak of declines since 2011, as protectionism and political uncertainty cast a cloud over the outlook.

The drop in sentiment came as Germany had its growth outlook slashed and amid continued concern about Italy’s public finances. The government in Rome is due to decide on fiscal targets by Thursday, but talks within the coalition have been hit by a dispute over spending limits.

The European Commission’s index -- which covers the mood among both households and companies -- is now at the lowest in more than a year. A business-climate gauge held at the weakest since August 2017.

Global trade frictions, a hard Brexit and populist rhetoric by the Italian government have hit confidence in the 19-nation region, threatening to curtail economic growth. At the European Central Bank, policy makers have insisted that so far domestic fundamentals remain sound and largely unaffected by the tit-for-tat spat between the U.S. and China, even though they’ve acknowledged that risks have increased.

Production expectations among manufacturers decreased markedly in September, according to the report. Consumers became more worried about their financial situation, job prospects and the broader economic picture.

The weak confidence numbers were published just after ECB data showed bank lending is holding up despite the mounting gloom. Loans to companies climbed an annual 4.2 percent in August, the strongest pace since May 2009. Loans to households also increased the most since the depths of the global financial crisis.

Optimism has waned across the continent. National measures show sentiment among French consumers has dropped to the lowest in more than two years, and business confidence in Germany has also slipped. Carmaker BMW cut its profit forecast this week, citing international trade conflicts.

Factory managers’ view on export orders improved somewhat in September, the commission said. Selling-price expectations rose, and consumers anticipated a significant pickup in inflation.

Data on Friday will probably show consumer prices rose an annual 2.1 percent in September, while a gauge that strips out such as energy and food is expected to remain subdued at 1.1 percent.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg, Catarina Saraiva and Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporter on this story: Xiaoqing Pi in Frankfurt at xpi1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Fergal O'Brien

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.