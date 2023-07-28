(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence slowed more than anticipated this month, adding to concerns that growth in the region is stalling.

A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission slid to 94.5 from 95.3 in June. That’s the third monthly decline and worse than the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Sub-indicators for services and industry both decreased, while consumer expectations improved for a fourth month.

Indicators for the third quarter have been dire so far, with PMIs earlier this week showing contractions for the euro zone and its top two economies. Second-quarter GDP numbers earlier on Friday saw Germany exit recession, but failing to grow, while France managed a surprise acceleration thanks to a one-off in trade.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday also warned of a deterioration of the region’s economic prospects — though that didn’t stop her institution hiking interest rates for a ninth consecutive time.

