(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence unexpectedly deteriorated in February, a setback to the region’s recovery hopes.

A sentiment indicator published on Wednesday by the European Commission fell to 95.4, the weakest in three months and lower than predicted by any economist in a Bloomberg survey.

The slowdown was driven by a drop in services, which had been expected to improve slightly, with industry, retail and construction also weighing on the gauge. Consumers defied the trend, ticking up.

The combination of aggressive monetary tightening, sluggish growth in China and the aftermath of the energy crisis has taken a toll on the euro area, which narrowly escaped a recession in the second half of 2023.

Data due Friday are forecast to show that inflation slowed to 2.5% this month. A gauge in the European Commission’s survey showed consumers’ expectations on prices rose to the highest in 11 months.

