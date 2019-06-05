(Bloomberg) -- Strength among service providers helped economic activity in the euro area expand at a modest pace in May, though signs of a broader rebound continue to be elusive.

A composite Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 51.8, above the initial estimate and higher than April’s reading. A gauge for the service sector improved, driving growth as the bloc struggles to escape from manufacturing weakness that has lasted more than a year.

The data add to a mixed picture, with economic confidence finally starting to turn up but inflation pressures still muted. European Central Bank officials will meet to set policy on June 6 and review economic projections that will show whether previous expectations of a rebound in the second half of 2019 are still intact.

“There seems little prospect of any immediate improvement -- new orders barely rose in May, painting one of the gloomiest pictures of demand seen over the past six years,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which publishes the report. “While the service sector has seen business conditions improve compared to late last year, growth remains only modest.”

He added that companies seem to be increasingly competing on prices in order to sustain sales momentum, which is dampening inflationary pressures in the region. Core price growth -- which strips out volatile food and energy prices - rose only 0.8% in May, a report showed on Tuesday.

