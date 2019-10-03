(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The euro-area economy stagnated at the end of the third quarter as factories suffered from falling global demand.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index for the 19-nation region slid to 50.1 in September, the lowest level in more than six years and just above the 50 mark that distinguishes between gains and declines in total output. The drop from August was steeper than initially reported.

The data add to signs that trade tensions, weaker global growth and Brexit uncertainty are having increasingly devastating consequences for the euro-area economy. To help the region overcome a slump that’s most pronounced in manufacturing, the European Central Bank deployed fresh monetary stimulus last month and has appealed to governments for more fiscal spending.

“The euro-zone economy ground to a halt in September,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. He estimates that growth reached 0.1% at best in the third quarter. With signs of a further loss in momentum, “the risk of recession is now very real.”

September saw Germany’s private sector slipping into contraction, while composite gauges for French and Italian manufacturing and services indicated marginal growth. Momentum also weakened substantially in Spain and Ireland.

Trade remained a key source of concern for euro-area companies. Export orders experienced the sharpest decline since IHS began compiling those data some five years ago.

While businesses are continuing to hire workers, they are “increasingly looking to reduce overheads and tighten belt in the face of falling demand and an uncertain outlook,” Williamson said.

