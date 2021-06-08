Euro-Area Economy Shrinks Less Than Reported in First Quarter

Economic output in the 19-nation euro area fell less than initially reported at the start of the year, adding to signs that the region is better placed for a rebound than originally projected.

Gross domestic product declined 0.3% in the first quarter, compared to an earlier estimate of a 0.6% drop. The revision partly reflects better results in Italy, which reported unexpected growth.

A breakdown for the euro area released by Eurostat on Tuesday showed exports and a buildup in inventories almost entirely offset a slump in private consumption.

