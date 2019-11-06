(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy remained close to stagnation last month, with growth in the services sector too weak to counter a manufacturing downturn and a broad slump in Germany.

While IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index edged up to 50.6 in October, better than the flash reading of 50.2, it still signaled a rate of growth that was among the weakest in six and a half years.

A pickup in services activity was undercut by a ninth successive month of declining manufacturing. Germany was the key weak spot -- the only major economy to see a contraction across its private sector -- and Spain and Ireland both posted the weakest expansion in years. France was the top performer, with “solid” growth.

Falling order books in the region suggest that the “risks are currently tilted toward contraction in the fourth quarter,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Worryingly, what little growth was seen in October was supported by firms eating into previously placed work.”

Exports slid for a 13th successive month with a rate of decline among the sharpest on record. That highlights how much is at stake for the region as the U.S. and China try to resolve a trade dispute that has taken its toll on global growth.

The continued frailty puts further pressure on governments to step up fiscal spending, a message pushed by former ECB President Mario Draghi before his term ended last week and expected to be continued by his successor Christine Lagarde. The central bank announced a contentious new monetary-stimulus package in September in an attempt to revive growth and inflation.

