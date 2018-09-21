(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area expansion edged lower in September as manufacturing export orders slumped to the weakest in five years.

IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers Index slowed to 54.2 in September, down from 54.5 in August, and below economists’ forecast for no change. In manufacturing alone, a measure of growth declined to a 24-month low, while business optimism slumped to the weakest in almost four years.

Frictions between the U.S. and its trade partners over tariffs, along with the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, have raised concerns that economic growth could cool markedly. That comes as the region’s economy slowly moves toward a wind-down of monetary stimulus, which has lowered borrowing costs and boosted companies’ capacity to hire.

“Trade wars, Brexit, waning global demand (notably in the auto industry), growing risk aversion, destocking and rising political uncertainty both within the euro zone and further afield all fueled the slowdown in business activity,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at Markit.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week the euro-area economy is still solid enough to cope with global risks, even with new forecasts showing that growth will weaken slightly faster than previously predicted.

The dip in the PMI gauge was driven by manufacturing, with the services index rising to a three-month high. Business optimism remained supressed, with the composite measure standing at the second-weakest level seen over the past two years.

Markit’s gauge for France, published earlier Friday, showed that expansion slowed to a 21-month this month, while a similar measure for Germany also declined.

