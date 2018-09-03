(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area manufacturers are starting to see unsold goods pile up on factory floors after renewed concerns over trade prospects throttled order growth to its slowest pace in two years.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing dropped to 54.6 in August from 55.1 in July, IHS Markit said on Monday. The reading matches a previous flash estimate.

The report comes amid threats by Donald Trump to tear up an agreement with the European Union to work toward a new trade order without escalating protectionism. European Central Bank official Olli Rehn labeled the U.S. president’s latest push “regrettable” and urged him to stop “unnecessary rhetoric” that accuses policy makers of manipulating the euro’s exchange rate.

“The business mood has become more unsettled during the summer,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. Risks of new tariffs are hurting sentiment, and “the expansion is looking increasingly uneven.”

Williamson is particularly worried about Italy, where uncertainty about the populist government’s fiscal plans has roiled financial markets. The third-largest euro-area economy saw growth slow sharply in August, putting it on course for the weakest quarterly performance in almost two years. Momentum in Spain may be the worst in almost five years.

At the same time, surveys still signal “solid expansions” for Germany, and to a lesser extent France, Williamson said.

While the 19-nation euro economy should be able to maintain its 0.4 percent growth pace in the three months through September, waning optimism “raises questions” over whether that trend can continue in the rest of the year, he said.

