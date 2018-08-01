(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area manufacturing has seen its most subdued spell in more than one-and-a-half years this summer as companies held off on orders while assessing the uncertain outlook for trade and the economy.

A Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing stood at 55.1 in July, only slightly higher than June's 18-month low of 54.9, IHS Markit said on Wednesday. The reading is in line with a previous flash estimate.

The report follows a meeting last week between leaders from the U.S. and the European Union aimed at diffusing trade tensions that have weighed on companies. While European Central Bank President Mario Draghi praised the agreement to work toward a deal as a “good sign,” he also said it was too soon to say anything about its content.

ECB officials judged last month that overall risks to the euro area's economic expansion are still broadly balanced, with inflation pressures building gradually. A report on Tuesday showed growth unexpectedly slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

“Worse may be to come,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, adding that manufacturers may have to lower production in coming months unless demand revives. “The slowdown likely reflects worries about trade wars, tariffs and rising prices, as well as general uncertainty about the economic outlook.”

IHS Markit noted that import duties, supply-chain delays and raw material shortages contributed to higher purchasing costs in July. Overall price pressures remained elevated, with both input and output charges rising at above survey-average rates.

“Optimism about the future remained at one of the lowest levels seen over the past two years,” Williamson said.

