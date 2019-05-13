(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Euro-area GDP growth topped expectations at 0.4% in the first quarter, and a similar number is predicted on Wednesday from Germany, the region’s biggest economy

London’s property market is continuing to bear the brunt of Brexit malaise, according to a report from Acadata. Elsewhere, U.K. companies and politicians are underestimating the chances of a no-deal Brexit, the head of a business group said

The emerging stalemate in U.S.-China trade negotiations grew out of an earlier deadlock over how and when to remove existing American tariffs that provoked Beijing to threaten to walk away from the talks

If the Federal Reserve’s optimistic take on inflation had traders second-guessing their bets on an interest-rate cut this year, they’re taking matters back into their own hands now

The 2020s are set to be the decade of Asia -- dominating an exclusive list of economies expected to sustain around 7% growth

From pork in China to iron ore in Brazil, inflation is flickering in parts of the global economy even as price growth remain largely subdued

Pakistan got a $6 billion IMF loan to help avert an economic crisis

Here’s a look at data due this week and the economic implications

