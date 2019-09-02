(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Unemployment might be at its lowest in over a decade, but euro-area companies don’t expect to be hiring in the next few months as a global downturn looms. Expectations to employ more staff are sliding across sectors, according to the latest European Commission data. Industry and retail are particularly downbeat.

