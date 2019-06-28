(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Confidence among euro-area industry executives is at the lowest since 2012 when it comes to exports in the months ahead, according to the European Commission. It’s the latest sign that the regions’s already-battered industrial sector has taken an additional hit from the looming threat of new U.S. tariffs and the failure of Washington and Beijing to reach a definitive trade agreement.

To contact the reporters on this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net;Jeannette Neumann in Madrid at jneumann25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Stirling at cstirling1@bloomberg.net, Brendan Murray

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.