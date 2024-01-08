(Bloomberg) -- Wealth difference among euro-zone households decreased over the past five years, while net wealth increased significantly, according to new European Central Bank research that might revive the debate on the role of monetary policy in battling inequality.

The new quarterly Distributional Wealth Accounts, which the ECB worked on for more than eight years and published for the first time on Monday, aim to provide distributional information on the wealth of households on a much higher frequency and at a more granular level, by linking national accounts with household survey data.

The data should help to better understand the economic dynamics of the sector and allow deeper insights into monetary policy transmission and financial stability. They might also influence future monetary policy.

The new numbers confirm a relatively high level of net wealth inequality in the euro area, but show that it at least decreased slightly since 2015 — as measured for example by the share of wealth held by the top 5% of the distribution versus the bottom 50%.

The proportion of the wealthiest households dropped between 2016 and the second quarter of 2023, while still exceeding 43%. At the same time, the median net wealth rose by approximately 40%, the ECB said.

The ECB attributes the decline in inequality in part to the fact that homeowners, who account for more than 60% of the population, benefited from higher house prices. Their net wealth per household increased by 27% over this period.

In parallel, the net wealth of non-homeowners grew by 17%, mainly owing to the rise in deposits observed over this period. But that also means that the most recent decline in house prices might lead to a reversal of these effects and boost inequality again.

Overall, euro-zone household net wealth increased significantly over the past five years by 29% or about €13.7 trillion ($15 trillion), according to the ECB data.

Inequality ranks high on the political agenda, and following the Global Financial Crisis the demand for timelier, coherent and consistent information on wealth distribution has grown and the new dataset is also likely to become more relevant to monetary policy because uneven wealth can affect rate transmission.

For the ECB and central banks the matter is a sensitive one. In recent years central banks around the world have come under fire for allegedly increasing inequality with their ultra-loose monetary policy, which they used to combat the Global Financial Crisis, the euro debt crisis and the Covid pandemic.

The ECB argues that the development of wealth disparities over the past few decades has been driven predominantly by factors outside of its scope and that monetary policy has neither the mandate nor the appropriate instruments to steer distributions in a targeted manner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.