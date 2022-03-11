(Bloomberg) --

The European Central Bank warned that euro-zone inflation could reach 7.1% this year under a “severe” scenario that seeks to capture the consequences of a worsening backdrop from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The projection, published Friday on the ECB’s website, assumes stricter sanctions on Russia that lead to disruptions in global value chains, as well as higher energy prices due to more stringent reductions in supply, a stronger repricing in financial markets and larger second-round effects.

Economic expansion would be crimped to 2.3% compared with 3.7% in the ECB’s base case, which has consumer prices advancing 5.1%. Under a less extreme “adverse” scenario, the hit to growth and jump in inflation isn’t as pronounced.

The forecasts were presented to the Governing Council to help shape its monetary-policy decision this week.

“In both alternative scenarios, it’s assumed that the impact of the conflict will be most pronounced in 2022 and that there’ll be a resolution of the conflict over time,” the ECB said. “In this respect, more negative scenarios could be designed.”

The ECB unexpectedly announced an accelerated exit from monetary stimulus on Thursday amid record inflation that’s almost three times the 2% official goal and further upward price pressure from the war in Ukraine.

Net bond-buying may now end this summer, and while policy makers no longer insist on raising interest rates shortly after, investors are betting on liftoff in October.

President Christine Lagarde cited the region’s “solid” recovery along with an improving labor market, easing supply bottlenecks and a fading pandemic as reasons for optimism -- while cautioning that Russia’s invasion had “significantly increased uncertainty.”

Output could be severely damped by steeper-than-anticipated surges in energy and commodities, which would hit sentiment and trade, she told reporters after the Governing Council meeting. Inflation could be “considerably higher” in the near term, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.