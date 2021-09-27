(Bloomberg) -- A run of inflation readings for September in the euro area will almost certainly raise alarm bells this week, according to Bloomberg Economics. Data due starting Wednesday is expected to show rates clearly above the European Central Bank’s 2% goal in all major economies, with Germany’s seen just under 4% and the euro-zone number predicted at 3.3%. ECB officials have repeatedly said the spike is largely transitory, a view that may be reiterated when policy makers, including President Christine Lagarde, speak at the central bank’s virtual Sintra forum that starts on Tuesday.

