Euro-area inflation appears well and truly stuck at a low level, a frustration for European Central Bank policy makers, who’ve just unveiled another round of stimulus. Apart from an Easter-related bump in April, the core rate remains stuck around the 1% level. That’s forecast to be the case again on Tuesday, when Eurostat publishes September’s figures.

