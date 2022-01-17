(Bloomberg) -- The worst may over for firms and households feeling the pinch of higher prices in the euro area as inflation is fading from a record high. Still, they’ll need to be patient, according to Bloomberg’s latest survey of economists. Inflation rates across the region are set to stay elevated throughout 2022, not slowing below the European Central Bank’s 2% target until the end of the year, or -- in the case of Germany -- at the start of 2023.

