(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the euro area unexpectedly slowed in March and a core measure of prices fell to the lowest in almost a year, underscoring the case for more European Central Bank stimulus.

The headline rate fell to 1.4 percent, Eurostat said Monday. Core consumer-price growth, which strips out volatile components such as energy and food, slipped to 0.8 percent.

Weak inflation in the region, juxtaposed against continued improvement in the labor market, has puzzled policy makers for years. Unemployment in the euro-area remained unchanged at 7.8 percent in February, the lowest in more than a decade.

The slow pass-through from employment and wage gains has been compounded by more immediate challenges in recent months: a global manufacturing shock and a general weakening in demand.

In Germany, factories are experiencing the worst contraction since the sovereign debt crisis, prompting investors to flee for safe-haven assets. Economic confidence in the euro area has also extended its decline, even as sentiment in the services sector remained relatively robust.

While ECB President Mario Draghi says labor dynamics are still a strong driver of consumption, officials have started floating ideas for how they can maintain their ultra-accommodative policy stance for longer and provide more stimulus, with details of a new lending program expected to be announced in June.

