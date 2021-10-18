(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation is set to peak this quarter and stay above the European Central Bank’s 2% goal through mid-2022, according to Bloomberg’s latest survey of economists. The rate hit 3.4% last month, with Germany and Spain running even hotter. While ECB President Christine Lagarde this weekend reiterated her view that the current spike is transitory, several policy makers have recently started to warn that price pressures could become more persistent, setting the scene for an intense discussion on the future of stimulus.

