(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation probably held steady at 1% in August, about half the rate the European Central Bank aims to achieve over the medium term. Policy makers have expressed concern at their last meeting that investors might lose faith in their ability to bolster price pressures and hinted at the prospect of more monetary stimulus as early as next month. The Governing Council will hold its next meeting on Sept 12.

